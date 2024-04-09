Apr 9, 2024 - Sports
Target Field beer prices rise, but there are still deals to be had
Pairing beer with baseball at Target Field keeps getting more expensive.
Zoom in: The price of a 16 oz. Summit on tap has risen from $9.50 in 2017 to $14.50 this year a rate well above inflation, which would price the beer at $12 today.
Stunning stat: A Summit — as well as other craft brews — cost more than the cheapest ticket to get into some mid-week games.
Yes, but: There are still ways to drink (relatively) cheaply.
- Target Field has three family value stands in sections 120, 133 and 311 that sell 12 oz. cans of Budweiser or Bud Light for $5 — a price that hasn't changed since 2019.
What we're watching: The Twins are hammering out final details on a Saturday happy hour special from May 25 to Aug. 31.
- Fans who come before the game can get a 6-1-2 deal at Gate 34 — $6 for any beer or speciality cocktail and a mix of food options for $1 or $2, team spokesperson Matt Hodson told Axios.
