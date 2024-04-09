Share on email (opens in new window)

Pairing beer with baseball at Target Field keeps getting more expensive. Zoom in: The price of a 16 oz. Summit on tap has risen from $9.50 in 2017 to $14.50 this year a rate well above inflation, which would price the beer at $12 today.

Stunning stat: A Summit — as well as other craft brews — cost more than the cheapest ticket to get into some mid-week games.

Yes, but: There are still ways to drink (relatively) cheaply.

Target Field has three family value stands in sections 120, 133 and 311 that sell 12 oz. cans of Budweiser or Bud Light for $5 — a price that hasn't changed since 2019.

What we're watching: The Twins are hammering out final details on a Saturday happy hour special from May 25 to Aug. 31.