St. Paul will plow forward with pilot on new winter parking rules

St. Paul city leaders on Wednesday got into the details of their upcoming plans to experiment with one-sided street parking during the winter. Why it matters: Mayor Melvin Carter argues the change could make it easier for snow plows to clear streets more quickly than under the decades-old snow emergency system.

Flashback: In the winter of 2022-23, St. Paul ticketed more than 20,000 vehicles. The streets were still rutted and snow-covered until spring, which officials say underlines the need for an overhaul.

How it works: From November through April, parked cars on most residential streets would have to be moved to the opposite curb every week, even if there's no snowfall.

If ultimately enacted, the change would mostly effect the city's 550 miles of residential streets — though it also might affect some bigger arterial streets.

The latest: Officials announced they're working to identify a "limited number" of blocks for a one-sided parking pilot next winter.

The city plans to appoint a community advisory group to discuss its snow removal strategy. (Watch this space if you want to apply.)

What's next: Depending on how the pilot goes, St. Paul could roll the new model out citywide as early as the winter of 2025-26.