St. Paul will plow forward with pilot on new winter parking rules
St. Paul city leaders on Wednesday got into the details of their upcoming plans to experiment with one-sided street parking during the winter.
Why it matters: Mayor Melvin Carter argues the change could make it easier for snow plows to clear streets more quickly than under the decades-old snow emergency system.
Flashback: In the winter of 2022-23, St. Paul ticketed more than 20,000 vehicles. The streets were still rutted and snow-covered until spring, which officials say underlines the need for an overhaul.
How it works: From November through April, parked cars on most residential streets would have to be moved to the opposite curb every week, even if there's no snowfall.
- If ultimately enacted, the change would mostly effect the city's 550 miles of residential streets — though it also might affect some bigger arterial streets.
The latest: Officials announced they're working to identify a "limited number" of blocks for a one-sided parking pilot next winter.
- The city plans to appoint a community advisory group to discuss its snow removal strategy. (Watch this space if you want to apply.)
What's next: Depending on how the pilot goes, St. Paul could roll the new model out citywide as early as the winter of 2025-26.
