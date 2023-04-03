It turns out a lot of Minneapolis and St. Paul residents failed to heed the winter parking restrictions that ended last week.

The big picture: Minneapolis issued 17,866 tickets and towed 1,632 vehicles during the city's nine weeks of one-sided residential street parking, a city spokesperson told Axios.

In St. Paul, more than 5,900 drivers got a ticket between March 8 and March 27. Another 638 vehicles were towed.

The silver lining: Unless there's another snow emergency, you're in the clear until next winter.

Yes, but: Don't put the shovel away yet. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but history suggests we could still get another big dump.

There's another storm heading our way Tuesday, but it's looking now like the precipitation will mostly be rain.

Data: Minnesota DNR; Chart: Axios Visuals

What we're watching: At 89.7 inches, this winter is the third snowiest on record. Another 5.4 inches would bring us into the No. 2 spot.

