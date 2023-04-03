Over 2,200 cars towed in Twin Cities for violating winter parking rules
It turns out a lot of Minneapolis and St. Paul residents failed to heed the winter parking restrictions that ended last week.
The big picture: Minneapolis issued 17,866 tickets and towed 1,632 vehicles during the city's nine weeks of one-sided residential street parking, a city spokesperson told Axios.
- In St. Paul, more than 5,900 drivers got a ticket between March 8 and March 27. Another 638 vehicles were towed.
The silver lining: Unless there's another snow emergency, you're in the clear until next winter.
Yes, but: Don't put the shovel away yet. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but history suggests we could still get another big dump.
- There's another storm heading our way Tuesday, but it's looking now like the precipitation will mostly be rain.
What we're watching: At 89.7 inches, this winter is the third snowiest on record. Another 5.4 inches would bring us into the No. 2 spot.
