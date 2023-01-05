Former baseball star and minority Timberwolves owner Alex Rodriguez is trying to be one of us, as evidenced by his Instagram post showing off his shoveled driveway after Wednesday's snowstorm.

Yes, but: That's a very large driveway, A-Rod can definitely afford snow removal and the sticker is still on the shovel.

Plus, are those tire tracks?

The response: Many of his own followers were skeptical, including his former nemesis Johnny Damon, who wrote, “Video or I ain’t buying it.”

A-Rod replied: “ha ok!! Video coming your way!! Miss you my guy!!!”

What he did: Though A-Rod delivered with a 15-second follow-up video showing him shoveling, many still doubted his abilities.

By the numbers: Axios Twin Cities carried out a poll on Instagram. As of 10am on Thursday, 94%, or 705 voters, said he didn't do it.