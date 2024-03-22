St. Cloud could be landing place for full-size Space Shuttle model

The Inspiration, a full-scale mockup of the Space Shuttle, parked near Kennedy Space Center's famed Vehicle Assembly Building. Photo courtesy Felicity-John and Irene Pederson.

Downtown St. Cloud could become the new landing spot for a full-scale, NASA-built model of the Space Shuttle. Why it matters: The Space Shuttle Inspiration never actually went into orbit, but the realistic model of America's venerable space vehicles could still be a headline-grabbing, eye-catching draw for the city's downtown.

What they're saying: Felicity-John Pederson, the inventor who now owns the Inspiration, confirmed to Axios that his hometown has emerged as the most serious contender to host it.

Reality check: State Sen. Aric Putnam, DFL-St. Cloud, told Axios the plan to bring the Inspiration to Minnesota is "not a done deal."

Driving the news: During a conversation about tourist attractions on MPR's Politics Friday, Gov. Tim Walz announced, "Someone wants to give us a Space Shuttle."

That's a bit of an oversell. The orbiters that flew in space are all currently on display elsewhere — in Florida, Los Angeles and outside D.C.

Walz's comments prompted Putnam to share renderings on X of a facility that could house the Inspiration, located near the soon-to-be-built Great River Children's Museum.

He told Axios the effort has been percolating since last fall, prodded along by supportive letters from him and former Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic.

Felicity-John Pederson's grandson at the controls of his Space Shuttle mockup, the Inspiration. Photo courtesy of Pederson

Catch up quick: Pederson, a grad of St. Cloud's Apollo High School, doesn't know why NASA built the model, whose crew compartment is so realistic that it even includes a replica toilet system, he said.

He acquired it in 2015 from its previous home outside a Florida space camp and refurbished it with plans to move it to a more permanent home.

Pederson said he's been keeping it at the Kennedy Space Center, whose managers have been "patient, but they want it out of there."

Zoom in: Cassie Miles has been championing an effort to bring it to St. Cloud after getting connected with Pederson.

Miles is the executive director of the new children's museum, but told Axios that she isn't officially acting on behalf of the museum. She's acting out of a sense of "passion for downtown St. Cloud."

The intrigue: Because of the shuttle model's sheer size, "the end result to build a whole museum around it — and all the above —would definitely require public-private partnership," said Putnam.

What's next: Miles estimated the cost of moving the Inspiration at around $750,000. After that, supporters are still deciding among options about where they'd house it.