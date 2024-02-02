Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic is stepping down from her leadership post to focus on "serious" health challenges related to her cancer diagnosis.

In a statement issued Friday, the Minneapolis Democrat said she learned in the last week that the cancer that kept her out of the public view for part of the 2023 session has returned.

"As we prepare for the next session, I decided it is in the best interest of the caucus for me to step down as Majority Leader after our caucus has selected a new leader," she said.

Catch up fast: Dziedzic, a veteran legislator and the daughter of former Minneapolis Council Member Walt Dziedzic, was elected caucus leader after Democrats captured a majority in the November 2022 elections.

In mid-March of last year, just months into her tenure, she announced that she had undergone surgery after receiving a cancer diagnosis. She later revealed that several internal organs were removed during the procedure.

She continued to lead the caucus during her recovery, and returned to the Senate floor in May for the final weeks of the session.

Between the lines: Dziedzic was credited with uniting her caucus to get a number of high-priority bills for the DFL trifecta through the Senate, where majority Democrats had just one vote to spare.

In her statement, she called it an "honor to be part of that transformational 2023 session" as leader.

What she's saying: She also urged the public to prioritize doctor's visits and preventative care.

"Regular check-ups are key to early detection... Encourage your friends and family to get their wellness checkups," she said. " It can save a life.

What's next: The 2024 session begins Feb. 12. A date for a leadership vote has not been announced.