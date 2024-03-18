Data: U.S. Census Bureau. Chart: Axios Visuals The Twin Cities metro's population grew by 0.5% between 2020 and 2023, but not quite as fast as the rest of the U.S. which grew by 1%, according to a new U.S. Census Bureau report. Why it matters: Population estimates show that the metro and the state have been resilient through a period of upheaval while some Midwest peers like Chicago, Detroit, and Cleveland have seen declines.

What they're saying: The long-term trend of increasing housing production in the Twin Cities has allowed the population here to grow, Minnesota's senior demographer Eric Guthrie told Axios.

Yes, but: The metro's growth has been uneven. Both Hennepin and Ramsey counties' populations declined between 2020 and 2023, while the surrounding suburban counties have made gains.

Zoom in: Hennepin County's population rebounded in 2023 after two years of declines, but Ramsey's kept falling, according to the data.

The big picture: The report shows that metro areas in Florida and Texas continue to see some of the biggest increases, while some of the country's largest cities, like New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles are losing residents.