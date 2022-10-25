Growth in Twin Cities housing has undergone a significant shift toward more urban and high density living.

The big picture: Developers added 22,327 housing units in 2021, the most in a year since 1987, according to a new annual housing report by the Met Council that analyzed municipal permits from across the metro.

Of those units, 61% were in multifamily buildings. Ten years ago, only 34% of new housing was multifamily.

What's happening: There's been an ongoing boom in apartment construction in the two big cities and that's spread into the suburbs in recent years.

Meanwhile, the building of single-family houses on the fringes of the metro has flattened out.

Why it matters: That increase in urban housing is helping solve a big shortage.

Yes, but: Only about 10% of new housing is "affordable" and, looking closer, developers are not delivering nearly enough "deeply affordable" housing, according to the Met Council report.

"Our housing system is producing the least households in the area of most need for affordability assistance," Met Council senior housing planner Hilary Lovelace told its community development committee.

To get more deeply affordable housing, Lovelace said the Met Council could prioritize its grants for those types of projects, preserve existing low-rent housing and continue to push cities to adopt inclusionary zoning policies that require new projects to include such units.

What's ahead: The Twin Cities need to sustain this level of housing production to dig out from a shortage caused by the recession following the 2008 housing crisis, write researchers at the Minneapolis Fed.