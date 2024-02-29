Feb 29, 2024 - Things to Do

Twin Cities weekend events: Italian Film Festival, Bluegrass Winter Weekend

Multiple images from scenes from the movies that will premiere at the Italian Film Festival.

Scenes from four movies featured at the Italian Film Festival. Photo: MSP Film Society

Watch Italian cinema of various genres and hear from directors at the 15th annual Italian Film Festival.

Stay of play: The Italian Cultural Center and the MSP Film Society are teaming up for the cinema festival featuring a dozen films — both new and old classics.

  • Italian appetizers and drinks will be offered from 6–7pm Thursday before the opening film, "La Chimera," at 7:30pm.

If you go: General admission for individual screenings is $14. Packs and all-access passes are available.

Stop by: Thursday through Sunday at The Main Cinema in Minneapolis. View film lineup here.

In other entertainment news…

🪕 Listen to over 30 bluegrass bands and performers Friday through Sunday at the Minnesota Bluegrass Winter Weekend at the Crowne Plaza Minneapolis West Hotel in Plymouth. Festivities begin at 6pm Friday.

🛍️ Shop local artisans' handmade goods at March Makers Mart at Boom Island Brewing in Minnetonka, noon–5pm Sunday.

🇸🇪 Enjoy a night of Nordic folk music, learn Swedish folk dances and watch performances from special guests Helena Hallberg, ASI Spelmanslag and Twin Cities Nyckelharpalag (a key fiddle group) at Midwinter Folkfest at the Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis.

🍴 Try food from 17 restaurants and get exclusive deals now through Sunday as part of Eagan Restaurant Week. View participating spots and make reservations here.

📺 Learn about the legacy of Franklin, the Peanuts' first Black character, with a panel discussion featuring cartoonist Robb Armstrong, director Raymond Persi and Melissa Menta, senior vice president at Peanuts Worldwide, at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul. Free.

🧊 Take a polar plunge to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota, 10:30am Saturday at Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis. Register here.

  • The Frozen 5K and Dash & Splash will also take place on Saturday.
  • Can't make it? Watch the livestream here.
