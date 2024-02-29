🪕 Listen to over 30 bluegrass bands and performers Friday through Sunday at the Minnesota Bluegrass Winter Weekend at the Crowne Plaza Minneapolis West Hotel in Plymouth. Festivities begin at 6pm Friday.
🛍️ Shop local artisans' handmade goods at March Makers Mart at Boom Island Brewing in Minnetonka, noon–5pm Sunday.
🇸🇪 Enjoy a night of Nordic folk music, learn Swedish folk dances and watch performances from special guests Helena Hallberg, ASI Spelmanslag and Twin Cities Nyckelharpalag (a key fiddle group) at Midwinter Folkfest at the Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis.
📺 Learn about the legacy of Franklin, the Peanuts' first Black character, with a panel discussion featuring cartoonist Robb Armstrong, director Raymond Persi and Melissa Menta, senior vice president at Peanuts Worldwide, at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul. Free.