Tuesday is precinct caucuses day in Minnesota. Why it matters: Decisions made through the grassroots process will influence which candidates and issues gain the backing of major political parties.

How it works: Participants in the hyper-local meetings run by the parties conduct official business, debate resolutions, and pick the delegates who will attend upcoming local and state conventions.

They are held in all 4,002 precincts across the state.

Who can participate: Minnesota doesn't have voter registration, but party leaders say the meetings are meant for people who identify with their side of the aisle.

The DFL allows people who are 16 or older and undocumented immigrants to participate.

The Minnesota Republican Party's caucuses are open to voters who will be 18 by Election Day in November.

Between the lines: Precinct caucuses can make or break candidates running in contested primaries for state or federal office.

That's because delegates selected Tuesday will ultimately decide who gets their party's official endorsement.

Inside the room: Resolutions on issues that shape the party platform also start at the precinct level.

Some within the DFL are pushing for language backing a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and a $25 minimum wage.

On the GOP side, there could be resolutions related to "election integrity" and voter fraud.

The big picture: Minnesota also used to pick presidential nominees via a caucus process, but that changed before the 2016 election.

This year's presidential primary — the second since the shift — will be held on Super Tuesday, which is March 5.

The intrigue: Unlike the DFL and GOP, Minnesota's Legal Marijuana Now Party is holding its caucuses virtually, with an in-person option in Bloomington.

If you go: Caucuses are held at 7pm. Search for your location via the Secretary of State's caucus finder tool.