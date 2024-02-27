Tuesday is precinct caucuses day in Minnesota.
Why it matters: Decisions made through the grassroots process will influence which candidates and issues gain the backing of major political parties.
How it works: Participants in the hyper-local meetings run by the parties conduct official business, debate resolutions, and pick the delegates who will attend upcoming local and state conventions.
- They are held in all 4,002 precincts across the state.
Who can participate: Minnesota doesn't have voter registration, but party leaders say the meetings are meant for people who identify with their side of the aisle.
- The DFL allows people who are 16 or older and undocumented immigrants to participate.
- The Minnesota Republican Party's caucuses are open to voters who will be 18 by Election Day in November.
Between the lines: Precinct caucuses can make or break candidates running in contested primaries for state or federal office.
- That's because delegates selected Tuesday will ultimately decide who gets their party's official endorsement.
Inside the room: Resolutions on issues that shape the party platform also start at the precinct level.
- Some within the DFL are pushing for language backing a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and a $25 minimum wage.
- On the GOP side, there could be resolutions related to "election integrity" and voter fraud.
The big picture: Minnesota also used to pick presidential nominees via a caucus process, but that changed before the 2016 election.
The intrigue: Unlike the DFL and GOP, Minnesota's Legal Marijuana Now Party is holding its caucuses virtually, with an in-person option in Bloomington.
If you go: Caucuses are held at 7pm. Search for your location via the Secretary of State's caucus finder tool.