Teachers in St. Paul Public Schools have announced they will go on strike on March 11 if they haven't yet reached a deal for a contract with district administrators. Why it matters: A strike would cancel classes for 33,000 students in Minnesota's second-largest school system for the second time in four years.

State of play: State-led mediation in recent weeks has yielded some progress toward a new contract, said St. Paul teachers union president Leah VanDassor — but she was hopeful that setting a strike date could "speed things up."

What they're saying: "The ball is in their court to do the next right thing," VanDassor said. Setting a strike date "is us pushing them to do that," she said.

The other side: The district was "disappointed" by the move, human resources chief Pat Pratt-Crook said.

Pratt-Cook said administrators will continue negotiating toward an agreement that "values our educators while ensuring the financial stability of our district over the long term."

Friction points: Pay remains a key bone of contention, though both the union and the district declined to get into specifics of their latest proposals.

VanDassor says the union has come closer to the district's salary numbers.

The district's latest mediation update says the union's most recent offer "demonstrates a willingness to negotiate and reach an agreement," but would still exacerbate a projected $107 million budget shortfall.

Earlier this month, VanDassor said the union wanted the district to commit to covering a fixed percentage of employees' health coverage costs. On Monday, she confirmed benefits are among the issues in negotiations.

