Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

An apple orchard in the south metro is looking for a new owner. What's new: Lakeville's Applewood Orchard hit the market last week for $2.1 million. The 61.64-acre property includes more than 6,000 trees, retail storefront, storage buildings and a three-bedroom home built in 1997.

What they're saying: The owners announced the decision on their website to close and sell after 30 years.

"Although change is uncertain, we hope the new owners will continue this business as an orchard," their statement reads.

Catch up fast: Mark and Kathy Parranto started the orchard on a former corn field in the mid-1990s, planting 1,500 trees with the help of family and friends, per its website.

The pick-your-own operation grew to include 16 varieties, a playground and a hedge maze and pumpkins in the fall.

Take a look around