22 Minnesota apple orchards to visit this fall
It's apple season! Minnesota is known for creating some of the best apples (Honeycrisp, anyone?), and there are plenty of opportunities to pick a peck near the Twin Cities this season.
How it works: Pay by the pound, and pick as many as you'd like.
- Most orchards will only offer a few types to pick yourself, but they typically sell a variety of pre-picked apples.
Yes, and: Orchards also offer more fall food and activities like fresh apple pies, corn mazes, hayrides and petting zoos.
Here are 22 spots we love for a fun fall day out.
Aamodt's Apple Farm in Stillwater
- What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, wagon rides, a goat farm, a restaurant, and cidery Thor's Hard Cider.
Afton Apple Orchard in Hastings
- What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, take-and-bake pies, petting zoo, hayrides, and playground.
Applecrest Orchards in Hugo
- What to expect: Pre-picked apples, pears, squash and food trucks on weekends.
Apple Jack Orchards in Delano
- What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, bakery and cafe, corn maze, petting zoo, and ropes course.
Applewood Orchard in Lakeville
- What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, hedge maze, playground, and fresh apple cider.
Blossom Hill Orchard and Farm in Preston
- What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, a variety of seasonal produce, pork, bakery, and greenhouse.
Country Blossom Farm in Alexandria
- What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, corn maze, pedal cart track, wagon rides, and corn pit.
Deardorff Orchards in Waconia
- What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, tractor rides, and on-site winery Parley Lake Winery. Plus, the farmhouse is available on Airbnb.
Deer Lake Orchard in Buffalo
- What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, wagon rides, corn maze, apple slingshots, and an animal farm.
Emma Krumbee's Orchard in Belle Plaine
- What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, a country store, farm tours, and a variety of activities for kids.
Fall Harvest Orchard in Delano
- What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, corn maze, trains, pony rides, and food trucks.
Hidden Cove Orchard in Cold Spring
- What to expect: Pre-picked apples, country store and open orchards for picnics and strolls.
LuceLine Orchard in Watertown
- What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, corn maze, restaurant and bar, award-winning apple fritters, and a corn tent.
Minnesota Harvest in Jordan
- What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, hard cider bar, pizza kitchen, bakery, and activities for kids.
Minnetonka Orchard in Minnetrista
- What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, hayrides, hot apple cider, and activities for kids. Plus: It's dog-friendly.
Montgomery Orchard in Montgomery
- What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples and pears, pizza kitchen, hard cidery, and corn maze.
Pine Tree Apple Orchard in White Bear Lake
- What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, bakery, live music, and corn maze.
Sekapp Orchard in Rochester
- What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, veggies, fresh flowers, honey, and straw bale mountain for kids.
Sunrise River Farm in Wyoming
- What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, market, fresh flowers, petting zoo, and hayrides.
Sweetland Orchard in Webster
- What to expect: Pre-picked apples, hard cider tasting kits, and open orchards for strolls and picnics. Plus: It's dog-friendly.
Thompsons' Hillcrest Orchard in Elko
- What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, corn maze, and country store.
Whistling Well Farm in Hastings
- What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, squash, live music, fresh flowers, and apple cider donuts.
