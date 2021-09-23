It's apple season! Minnesota is known for creating some of the best apples (Honeycrisp, anyone?), and there are plenty of opportunities to pick a peck near the Twin Cities this season.

How it works: Pay by the pound, and pick as many as you'd like.

Most orchards will only offer a few types to pick yourself, but they typically sell a variety of pre-picked apples.

Yes, and: Orchards also offer more fall food and activities like fresh apple pies, corn mazes, hayrides and petting zoos.

Here are 22 spots we love for a fun fall day out.

Aamodt's Apple Farm in Stillwater

What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, wagon rides, a goat farm, a restaurant, and cidery Thor's Hard Cider.

Afton Apple Orchard in Hastings

What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, take-and-bake pies, petting zoo, hayrides, and playground.

Applecrest Orchards in Hugo

What to expect: Pre-picked apples, pears, squash and food trucks on weekends.

Apple Jack Orchards in Delano

What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, bakery and cafe, corn maze, petting zoo, and ropes course.

Applewood Orchard in Lakeville

What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, hedge maze, playground, and fresh apple cider.

Blossom Hill Orchard and Farm in Preston

What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, a variety of seasonal produce, pork, bakery, and greenhouse.

Country Blossom Farm in Alexandria

What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, corn maze, pedal cart track, wagon rides, and corn pit.

Deardorff Orchards in Waconia

What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, tractor rides, and on-site winery Parley Lake Winery. Plus, the farmhouse is available on Airbnb.

Deer Lake Orchard in Buffalo

What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, wagon rides, corn maze, apple slingshots, and an animal farm.

Emma Krumbee's Orchard in Belle Plaine

What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, a country store, farm tours, and a variety of activities for kids.

Fall Harvest Orchard in Delano

What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, corn maze, trains, pony rides, and food trucks.

Hidden Cove Orchard in Cold Spring

What to expect: Pre-picked apples, country store and open orchards for picnics and strolls.

LuceLine Orchard in Watertown

What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, corn maze, restaurant and bar, award-winning apple fritters, and a corn tent.

Minnesota Harvest in Jordan

What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, hard cider bar, pizza kitchen, bakery, and activities for kids.

Minnetonka Orchard in Minnetrista

What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, hayrides, hot apple cider, and activities for kids. Plus: It's dog-friendly.

Montgomery Orchard in Montgomery

What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples and pears, pizza kitchen, hard cidery, and corn maze.

Pine Tree Apple Orchard in White Bear Lake

What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, bakery, live music, and corn maze.

Sekapp Orchard in Rochester

What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, veggies, fresh flowers, honey, and straw bale mountain for kids.

Sunrise River Farm in Wyoming

What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, market, fresh flowers, petting zoo, and hayrides.

Sweetland Orchard in Webster

What to expect: Pre-picked apples, hard cider tasting kits, and open orchards for strolls and picnics. Plus: It's dog-friendly.

Thompsons' Hillcrest Orchard in Elko

What to expect: U-pick and pre-picked apples, corn maze, and country store.

Whistling Well Farm in Hastings