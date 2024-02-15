28 mins ago - News

Trail mix: Walz slams special counsel report questioning Biden's age and Haley's Minnesota push

Illustration of trail mix with elephant and donkey pretzels

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz fired back this week at the special counsel report that called President Biden an "elderly man with a poor memory," saying he's "very confident" in the presumptive Democratic nominee's abilities.

Why it matters: The explosive report reignited questions about President Biden's age and mental fitness — issues that polling suggests voters were already concerned about.

What he's saying "Look, I was with the president extensively up in Superior here a couple of weeks ago and on every issue, he knew our issues, knew the dollar amounts," Walz, a Biden campaign surrogate, told Axios in a joint interview with MPR News. "From my perspective as governor, he just delivers."

Plus: Walz questioned the political motives around the report, saying his own background as a teacher probably makes him "more qualified than [special counsel Robert] Hur was to make outrageous statements on someone's health."

Catch up fast: The report, released last week, revealed that Hur is not bringing charges related to Biden's handling of classified documents.

  • But it also called the president an "elderly man with a poor memory," claiming he was unable to recall key dates in an interview.
  • Recent references to talks with now-dead leaders and a mix-up between two world leaders further elevated the issue.

Between the lines: Walz said there's never a "perfect candidate," but argued that former President Trump's criminal cases and incendiary comments should be a bigger concern.

The intrigue: Walz, who also serves as chair of the Democratic Governors Association, traveled to Washington, D.C., last weekend for a three-hour campaign strategy meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • He described the meeting, which also included governors of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Michigan, Illinois, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, as a "candid" conversation on immigration and the state of the campaign.

Haley backers brush off political risk

Nikki Haley in a black jacket and belt speaking into a microphone with flags to her side
Nikki Haley campaigning in South Carolina. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Nikki Haley is ramping up her efforts to court Minnesota voters ahead of Super Tuesday.

Driving the news: The GOP presidential candidate rolled out more than a dozen endorsements as she announced her state leadership team this week.

Zoom in: The list, first reported by the Star Tribune, includes a handful of current and former state legislators, most of whom represent the suburbs, and the leader of the Minnesota College Republicans.

State of play: Recent polling shows Trump holding a big lead among likely GOP primary voters.

  • The former president also has the backing of Minnesota's entire GOP congressional delegation.

The intrigue: Going against Trump isn't without risk.

  • "Do I risk an endorsement challenge? Yes," state Rep. Kristin Robbins, who is chair of Haley's Minnesota operation, told the Star Tribune. "...But I guess I am willing to take that on to do what I really believe in."

What's next: The primary is March 5.

Trail Mix is Axios Twin Cities reporter Torey Van Oot's occasional column on all things Minnesota politics. Send her your tips and political takes: [email protected].

