Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz fired back this week at the special counsel report that called President Biden an "elderly man with a poor memory," saying he's "very confident" in the presumptive Democratic nominee's abilities.

Why it matters: The explosive report reignited questions about President Biden's age and mental fitness — issues that polling suggests voters were already concerned about.

Top Democrats have rushed to defend Biden as a result.

What he's saying "Look, I was with the president extensively up in Superior here a couple of weeks ago and on every issue, he knew our issues, knew the dollar amounts," Walz, a Biden campaign surrogate, told Axios in a joint interview with MPR News. "From my perspective as governor, he just delivers."

Plus: Walz questioned the political motives around the report, saying his own background as a teacher probably makes him "more qualified than [special counsel Robert] Hur was to make outrageous statements on someone's health."

Catch up fast: The report, released last week, revealed that Hur is not bringing charges related to Biden's handling of classified documents.

But it also called the president an "elderly man with a poor memory," claiming he was unable to recall key dates in an interview.

Recent references to talks with now-dead leaders and a mix-up between two world leaders further elevated the issue.

Between the lines: Walz said there's never a "perfect candidate," but argued that former President Trump's criminal cases and incendiary comments should be a bigger concern.

"You're not going to hear President Biden call the Russians to attack Germany," he said, referencing Trump's recent remarks about NATO.

The intrigue: Walz, who also serves as chair of the Democratic Governors Association, traveled to Washington, D.C., last weekend for a three-hour campaign strategy meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris.

He described the meeting, which also included governors of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Michigan, Illinois, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, as a "candid" conversation on immigration and the state of the campaign.

Haley backers brush off political risk

Nikki Haley campaigning in South Carolina. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Nikki Haley is ramping up her efforts to court Minnesota voters ahead of Super Tuesday.

Driving the news: The GOP presidential candidate rolled out more than a dozen endorsements as she announced her state leadership team this week.

Zoom in: The list, first reported by the Star Tribune, includes a handful of current and former state legislators, most of whom represent the suburbs, and the leader of the Minnesota College Republicans.

State of play: Recent polling shows Trump holding a big lead among likely GOP primary voters.

The former president also has the backing of Minnesota's entire GOP congressional delegation.

The intrigue: Going against Trump isn't without risk.

"Do I risk an endorsement challenge? Yes," state Rep. Kristin Robbins, who is chair of Haley's Minnesota operation, told the Star Tribune. "...But I guess I am willing to take that on to do what I really believe in."

What's next: The primary is March 5.

Trail Mix is Axios Twin Cities reporter Torey Van Oot's occasional column on all things Minnesota politics. Send her your tips and political takes: [email protected].