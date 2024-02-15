New mobile game features KAT as cover star
Karl-Anthony Towns' status as one of the NBA's top video gamers has helped him land a spot on the cover of a new mobile basketball game.
Why it matters: This may not be the same as making the cover of NBA 2K, but mobile gaming is rising fast in popularity and quality.
Driving the news: "NBA Infinite," a new free mobile basketball game by Level Infinite, will launch during All-Star weekend, which is Friday through Sunday in Indianapolis.
- KAT was selected an All-Star this year for the fourth time.
What they're saying: Senior Brand Manager Kyle Lemmon told Axios KAT was selected for the cover because he's a competitive player on a competitive team.
- "We saw his history of working with a variety of gaming brands and he just looked like a perfect kind of player for our game. He's an all-around great guy."
Of note: Towns' frontcourt partner, Frenchman Rudy Gobert, was selected as the game's ambassador for Western Europe.
Between the lines: Brevity is what separates NBA Infinite from other games on the market.
- The first player to 11 points wins in "1v1 ranked" mode and for "Triple Threat," the target score is 15.
- The games are also played on blacktops as opposed to in arenas with an emphasis on players' unique skill sets, giving it an "NBA Street" feel.
What's next: NBA Infinite will be available to download on iOS and Android devices on Saturday.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.