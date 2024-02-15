Share on email (opens in new window)

Karl-Anthony Towns' status as one of the NBA's top video gamers has helped him land a spot on the cover of a new mobile basketball game.

Why it matters: This may not be the same as making the cover of NBA 2K, but mobile gaming is rising fast in popularity and quality.

Driving the news: "NBA Infinite," a new free mobile basketball game by Level Infinite, will launch during All-Star weekend, which is Friday through Sunday in Indianapolis.

KAT was selected an All-Star this year for the fourth time.

What they're saying: Senior Brand Manager Kyle Lemmon told Axios KAT was selected for the cover because he's a competitive player on a competitive team.

"We saw his history of working with a variety of gaming brands and he just looked like a perfect kind of player for our game. He's an all-around great guy."

Of note: Towns' frontcourt partner, Frenchman Rudy Gobert, was selected as the game's ambassador for Western Europe.

Between the lines: Brevity is what separates NBA Infinite from other games on the market.

The first player to 11 points wins in "1v1 ranked" mode and for "Triple Threat," the target score is 15.

The games are also played on blacktops as opposed to in arenas with an emphasis on players' unique skill sets, giving it an "NBA Street" feel.

What's next: NBA Infinite will be available to download on iOS and Android devices on Saturday.