New mobile game features KAT as cover star

Screen grab from NBA Infinite video game

Karl-Anthony Towns featured in the "NBA Infinite" mobile game. Photo: NBA Infinite

Karl-Anthony Towns' status as one of the NBA's top video gamers has helped him land a spot on the cover of a new mobile basketball game.

Why it matters: This may not be the same as making the cover of NBA 2K, but mobile gaming is rising fast in popularity and quality.

Driving the news: "NBA Infinite," a new free mobile basketball game by Level Infinite, will launch during All-Star weekend, which is Friday through Sunday in Indianapolis.

  • KAT was selected an All-Star this year for the fourth time.

What they're saying: Senior Brand Manager Kyle Lemmon told Axios KAT was selected for the cover because he's a competitive player on a competitive team.

  • "We saw his history of working with a variety of gaming brands and he just looked like a perfect kind of player for our game. He's an all-around great guy."

Of note: Towns' frontcourt partner, Frenchman Rudy Gobert, was selected as the game's ambassador for Western Europe.

Between the lines: Brevity is what separates NBA Infinite from other games on the market.

  • The first player to 11 points wins in "1v1 ranked" mode and for "Triple Threat," the target score is 15.
  • The games are also played on blacktops as opposed to in arenas with an emphasis on players' unique skill sets, giving it an "NBA Street" feel.

What's next: NBA Infinite will be available to download on iOS and Android devices on Saturday.

