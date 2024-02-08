The secret 'cheat code' at four Minneapolis crosswalks
The internet rumors are true. Minneapolis has re-programmed crosswalk signals at four different intersections to give pedestrians extra time to cross the street — if you know the "cheat code."
How it works: At the intersection of University and Malcolm avenues, hold the crosswalk button for five seconds while waiting for the "walk" signal.
- When I tried it, I got an extra 15 seconds to cross.
Why it matters: The city has big goals to encourage more people to ditch cars in favor of walking, biking, or transit — but people with mobility challenges can have a tougher time getting across busy streets.
Yes, but: There are no signs at Malcolm and University hinting at the "cheat code."
The intrigue: Minneapolis' Department of Public Works made the change at the Malcolm intersection at the request of a senior living community on the corner, city spokesperson Sarah McKenzie told Axios in an email.
- The city figures that the people who requested the change already know about it, so no need for signage.
What's next: McKenzie said the city is still "evaluating this type of operation to see if it would be valuable elsewhere" — and if so, whether they should install signs advertising the feature.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
