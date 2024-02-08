The secret 'cheat code' at four Minneapolis crosswalks

University & Malcolm avenues in Minneapolis, one of four intersections programmed with a "cheat code" that gives pedestrians more time to cross. Photo: Kyle Stokes/Axios

The internet rumors are true. Minneapolis has re-programmed crosswalk signals at four different intersections to give pedestrians extra time to cross the street — if you know the "cheat code."

How it works: At the intersection of University and Malcolm avenues, hold the crosswalk button for five seconds while waiting for the "walk" signal.

When I tried it, I got an extra 15 seconds to cross.

Why it matters: The city has big goals to encourage more people to ditch cars in favor of walking, biking, or transit — but people with mobility challenges can have a tougher time getting across busy streets.

Yes, but: There are no signs at Malcolm and University hinting at the "cheat code."

The intrigue: Minneapolis' Department of Public Works made the change at the Malcolm intersection at the request of a senior living community on the corner, city spokesperson Sarah McKenzie told Axios in an email.

The city figures that the people who requested the change already know about it, so no need for signage.

What's next: McKenzie said the city is still "evaluating this type of operation to see if it would be valuable elsewhere" — and if so, whether they should install signs advertising the feature.