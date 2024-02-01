The Luminary Loppet at Lake of the Isles. Photo: Todd Bauer

The Luminary Loppet, one of Minneapolis' most magical outdoor events of winter — typically held on a frozen lake — will go on this Saturday night.

Yes, but: It'll be on land — again.

What's happening: Lake of the Isles' trail will be lit with over 1,200 "luminaries" ranging from candles to illuminated ice features.

Visitors can walk the 2.1-mile path and stop for hot cocoa and s'mores along the way before hanging out at the Luminary Party on the south side of the lake, featuring live music, beer from Utepils Brewing and food trucks.

Details: Saturday starting at 6pm at Lake of the Isles. Early times are sold out, but plenty of tickets are still available for the latter half of the night. Entry times are staggered to avoid overcrowding.

$30 for ages 17 and up, $15 for ages 4–16; kids 3 and under free. No dogs allowed.

In other entertainment news...

🎸 Battle of the Bands, the annual competition where concertgoers vote to decide who will play at the University of Minnesota's Spring Jam, kicks off at Whole Music Club in Minneapolis on Friday night. Free.

📚 Minneapolis LGBTQ+ library and community center Quatrefoil will hold a book sale on Saturday afternoon. Expect hundreds of books, DVDs and more, priced to sell. Free admission.

😍 The Klondike Dog Derby may have been canceled, but the Cutest Puppy Contest will go on at Excelsior Brewing Company on Saturday afternoon. Visitors can vote for their favorites or enter their own pup as long as it's 6 months or younger. Free.

🔥 The Saint Paul Winter Carnival is coming to an end this weekend, with the Vulcan Victory Torchlight Parade and dramatic overthrow of King Boreas set for Saturday night in downtown St. Paul. Free.

🍻 Snag the last tickets now for the second Brewsology Beer Fest at the Science Museum of Minnesota in St. Paul on Saturday night, featuring over 50 breweries offering their seasonal beers. General admission is sold out, but early admission tickets are still available. $70.

🧧 Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at Asia Mall's Lunar New Year party Saturday and Sunday in Eden Prairie. Events include lion dances, a red envelope giveaway and over 10 performing companies, plus plenty of authentic Asian foods. Free.