The Art Shanty Projects will move from Lake Harriet to the beach this year. Photo: Max Haynes

Despite a cold and snowy start to winter, Minneapolis winter activities are on thin ice.

What's happening: The combination of heavy snowfall and warmer-than-average temperatures this month has put a damper on popular events scheduled to be held on frozen lakes.

This weekend's Art Shanty Projects have been moved off Lake Harriet to the shore, Luminary Loppet on Lake of the Isles was pushed from Feb. 4 to Feb. 18, and Minneapolis lake rinks are closed for visitor safety.

What they're saying: Art Shanty organizers said last week that due to warming temperatures, clear ice on Lake Harriet is only 6 inches thick — 4 inches less than they need "to operate safely with crowds and structures."

Plus, an abundance of slush also makes it "impossible" to groom the trails on the lakes for Luminary Loppet, per the event's website.

Reality check: There's no surefire way to know if ice is safe, which also makes it difficult to determine if events should go on as planned.

Although 4 inches of clear ice is generally fine for foot traffic, the Minnesota DNR recommends at least 13 to 17 inches for heavy vehicles and more for structures.

As of Saturday, Lake Harriet's ice was 10 inches thick, but the ice thins close to shore. Lake Nokomis is around 12 to 14 inches, a Minneapolis Parks spokesperson told Axios.

What we're watching: The U.S. National Pond Hockey Championships, a 10-day event on Lake Nokomis devoted to showcasing the greatness of Minnesota's frozen lakes, is supposed to kick off on Friday.