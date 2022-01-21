U.S. Pond Hockey Championships kick off at Lake Nokomis

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Let the battles for the Golden Shovel begin!

Driving the news: Over 250 teams will take over Lake Nokomis this weekend and next for the 2022 U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, an amateur, just-for-fun tournament celebrating the Land of 10,000 Lakes' signature sport — pond hockey.

Why it matters: Hockey! On a lake! In below zero temperatures! It's peak Minnesota.

As the organization's slogan goes, "It's hockey, the way nature intended."

How it works: The annual tournament, held over two weekends, has nine divisions open to anyone 18+ and one night dedicated to youth.

Teams pay $850 to compete for the honor of having their name etched into the Golden Shovel.

2022's registered team names include "Inglorious Blasters," "Not Fast Just Furious," "Bring Your 'Eh' Game" and "Open Faced Hamm's Sandwich."

Of note: In true pond hockey fashion, all teams have to shovel the ice before they play.

Details: Signups closed in early January, but spectators are welcome throughout the weekend.

Today, puck drop is at 9:15am. Games run until 5pm.

Visit: 4955 W Lake Nokomis Parkway, Minneapolis. Enter at the intersection of Cedar Ave. S and Lake Nokomis Parkway.