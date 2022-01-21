U.S. Pond Hockey Championships kick off at Lake Nokomis
Let the battles for the Golden Shovel begin!
Driving the news: Over 250 teams will take over Lake Nokomis this weekend and next for the 2022 U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, an amateur, just-for-fun tournament celebrating the Land of 10,000 Lakes' signature sport — pond hockey.
Why it matters: Hockey! On a lake! In below zero temperatures! It's peak Minnesota.
- As the organization's slogan goes, "It's hockey, the way nature intended."
How it works: The annual tournament, held over two weekends, has nine divisions open to anyone 18+ and one night dedicated to youth.
- Teams pay $850 to compete for the honor of having their name etched into the Golden Shovel.
- 2022's registered team names include "Inglorious Blasters," "Not Fast Just Furious," "Bring Your 'Eh' Game" and "Open Faced Hamm's Sandwich."
Of note: In true pond hockey fashion, all teams have to shovel the ice before they play.
Details: Signups closed in early January, but spectators are welcome throughout the weekend.
- Today, puck drop is at 9:15am. Games run until 5pm.
Visit: 4955 W Lake Nokomis Parkway, Minneapolis. Enter at the intersection of Cedar Ave. S and Lake Nokomis Parkway.
