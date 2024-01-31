Chevys are still king of the road in Minnesota.

Why it matters: Despite the rise of new car companies, Minnesotans still prefer to drive legacy brands like Chevrolet, Ford, Toyota and Honda, according to annual data published by the Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association.

Data: Minnesota Automobile Dealers Association; Chart: Axios Visuals

The big picture: Nearly 188,00 new vehicles were sold in Minnesota last year, an 11.5% increase over 2022. That increase is in-line with national numbers, which rose thanks to automakers finally catching up on supply.

Zoom in: Tesla's market share continues to grow in the state, with nearly 5,000 new registrations in 2023, an increase of 40% compared to 2022.

Another fast grower is electric truck and SUV maker Rivian, which sold 538 vehicles last year, a 166% increase over 2022.

The big picture: The car continues its gradual disappearance from Minnesota roads as drivers opt for larger SUVs and pickups.