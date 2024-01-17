Edward G. Bremer (left), and the gangster who kidnapped him, Arthur Barker, being jailed in St. Paul. Photos: Bettmann via Getty Images.

On this morning 90 years ago, gangsters followed wealthy St. Paul banker and brewery heir Edward Bremer Jr. after he dropped his daughter off at school.

They ambushed him, threw him in the back of a car, and held him for ransom.

What happened: Three weeks later, Bremer's family — which owned the Schmidt Brewery — paid a $200,000 ransom, which is the equivalent of $4.6 million today.

Flashback: The kidnapping was the second successful plot by the Barker-Karpis gang in St. Paul. Months earlier they kidnapped the Hamm Brewing Company president and collected a $100,000 ransom.

Between the lines: Paul Maccabee, who wrote a book about crooks and corruption in St. Paul, told MPR News that the gang was using the money to bribe crooked cops.

The bottom line: The outlaws split up after the Bremer kidnapping and went their separate ways, some as far as Cuba. Three of them underwent back-room plastic surgery to conceal their identities and fingerprints, according to an FBI synopsis.