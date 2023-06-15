Ninety years ago today William Hamm Jr. was walking home from his Hamm's Brewery on the East Side of St. Paul to get lunch when he was kidnapped by the notorious Barker‒Karpis gang.

What happened: They shoved Hamm into Alvin Karpis' car, stuffed his head in a pillowcase, and took him to suburban Chicago, according to the Minnesota Historical Society. They made him sign ransom notes demanding $100,000, which would be $2.4 million today.

The brewery's sales manager paid the ransom and Hamm was returned.

Jack Peifer, who was sentenced to 30 years for plotting the kidnapping, swallowed a capsule of potassium cyanide when he was denied a new trial. He died two hours later.

Flash forward: Thanks in part to its popular "land of sky-blue waters" marketing campaign, Hamm's grew into the fifth-largest brewery in the U.S. in the 1950s.