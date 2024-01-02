The number of homicides in Minneapolis and St. Paul fell in 2023 compared to 2022. By the numbers: Minneapolis finished the year with 72 homicides, according to city statistics. That's down from 80 in 2022 and 97 in 2021. In St. Paul, homicides fell from 40 in 2022 to 32 last year, according to the Pioneer Press.

Yes, but: Violent crime remains at much higher levels than before the pandemic and George Floyd's murder.

Minneapolis tallied 48 homicides in 2019 and St. Paul averaged 17 a year between 2010 and 2019.

What they're saying: "The trend is going in the right direction," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara told WCCO TV. "But it's nowhere near where it was prior to 2020."

Of note: Carjackings fell 43% in Minneapolis following a crackdown by U.S. Attorney Andy Luger. But thefts of empty vehicles skyrocketed.

Zoom out: The U.S. was on pace to end 2023 with one of the largest annual drops in homicides on record, writes Axios' Jacob Knutson.