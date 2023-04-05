Violent crime in Minneapolis began to decline last fall, and that trend has continued into 2023.

The big picture: The city went nearly a month without a reported homicide before a Monday shooting in Elliot Park. Police reported 12 homicides through April 3, which is down from 17 during the same period of 2022.

According to MPD data, carjackings are down 46% year-to-date, robbery has dropped 34%, gunshot wound victims declined nearly 38% and assaults are down 7%

What they're saying: Mayor Jacob Frey credited increased patrols targeting hot spots for crime under the city's "Operation Endeavor" initiative and U.S. Attorney Andy Luger's renewed focus on prosecuting repeat, violent offenders.

"It's worked, not just in the area of carjackings, but other crimes," Frey told Axios during a press conference in March. "Crime on the whole has been going down. It's moving in the right direction. But clearly there's a lot more work to be done."

Yes, but: Crime is still up from 2019 levels, when the city reported only six homicides in the first three months of that year.