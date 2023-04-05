Violent crime continues to fall in Minneapolis
Violent crime in Minneapolis began to decline last fall, and that trend has continued into 2023.
The big picture: The city went nearly a month without a reported homicide before a Monday shooting in Elliot Park. Police reported 12 homicides through April 3, which is down from 17 during the same period of 2022.
- According to MPD data, carjackings are down 46% year-to-date, robbery has dropped 34%, gunshot wound victims declined nearly 38% and assaults are down 7%
What they're saying: Mayor Jacob Frey credited increased patrols targeting hot spots for crime under the city's "Operation Endeavor" initiative and U.S. Attorney Andy Luger's renewed focus on prosecuting repeat, violent offenders.
- "It's worked, not just in the area of carjackings, but other crimes," Frey told Axios during a press conference in March. "Crime on the whole has been going down. It's moving in the right direction. But clearly there's a lot more work to be done."
Yes, but: Crime is still up from 2019 levels, when the city reported only six homicides in the first three months of that year.
- Nonviolent crime is up in several categories, particularly motor vehicle theft as cities across the country deal with a surge in the boosting of Kias and Hyundais
- Damage to property/vandalism is up 27%, and burglary is up 8%.
