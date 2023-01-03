Murders in Minneapolis fell by about 17.5% in 2022, but reached a new record in St. Paul.

Details: Minneapolis finished the year with about 80 homicides (city data said 79, other media reports said 80 or 81). That's down from 97 last year.

St. Paul reported its 40th homicide of the year on Dec. 28, up from 38 last year.

Zoom out: Nationally, homicides in large U.S. cities fell by 5% in 2022, according to the New York Times.

Minneapolis and St. Paul combined saw a sharper decrease of 11%.

Yes, but: Homicide and violent crime remain well above 2019 levels.