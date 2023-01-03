38 mins ago - News

Homicides fell in Minneapolis, rose in St. Paul in 2022

Nick Halter
Illustration of police lights shown through the shape of a police hat.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Murders in Minneapolis fell by about 17.5% in 2022, but reached a new record in St. Paul.

Details: Minneapolis finished the year with about 80 homicides (city data said 79, other media reports said 80 or 81). That's down from 97 last year.

Zoom out: Nationally, homicides in large U.S. cities fell by 5% in 2022, according to the New York Times.

  • Minneapolis and St. Paul combined saw a sharper decrease of 11%.

Yes, but: Homicide and violent crime remain well above 2019 levels.

  • One reason for the 2022 nationwide decline, according to the New York Times, is that many social services like schooling and addiction treatment facilities reopened in 2022 after pandemic disruptions.
