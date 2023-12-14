Target will require thousands of local yet remote corporate employees back into its headquarters four times in 2024.

Why it matters: Minneapolis boosters have been screaming for Target to bring back its 7,100 downtown employees, add life to the city and support other businesses.

Target has no broad policy for in-person work, but company spokesperson Brian Harper-Tibaldo said 35% of Twin Cities employees visit their office at least once per week.

How it works: Employees were informed Wednesday that they're expected to come into the company's downtown and Brooklyn Park offices for one week per quarter beginning next year.

The idea of the "core weeks" plan is to "drive connectedness, celebrate our team and build our internal culture," according to Harper-Tibaldo.

Details: One of the weeks will be the company's annual fall national meeting in September, when the city fills up with red shirts, including store managers from across the country.

The others will be in early March, late May and mid-November.

Employees who don't live in the Twin Cities won't be required to attend those, but they can.

What they're saying: Minneapolis Downtown Council CEO Adam Duininck called the move great news and said he's hopeful this is an indication that the "safety environment" has improved downtown.

Reality check: This still amounts to just 20 days per year, while most of the other big downtown employers are mandating two or three days per week in the office.