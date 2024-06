Adam Duininck wants you to know that downtown Minneapolis is safe and getting safer. Driving the news: Last week marked Duininck's first week on the job as Minneapolis Downtown Council CEO and, in an interview with Axios, he said safety will be a major message from him going forward.

By the numbers: Crime numbers for the First Precinct, which covers downtown, are down in nearly every category, according to Minneapolis Police Department data.

Shootings year-to-date as of Nov. 16 were down 41% compared to the same period of 2022. Carjackings were down 35% and assaults were down 7%.

With six homicides so far this year, downtown Minneapolis is on pace for fewer murders than the nine that happened in all of 2019, which was before crime spiked in cities across America.

Between the lines: Minneapolis' perception as a safe city has taken a major hit since the murder of George Floyd, subsequent riots, and crime spike.

What they're saying: "The data shows it, but we're starting to finally see people feel it, too," said Duininck, whose organization represents businesses in the middle of the city.