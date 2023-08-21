43 mins ago - News

Minneapolis' perception as a safe city takes a hit

Fewer Americans view Minneapolis as a safe city, according to a new Gallup survey.

By the numbers: 58% of 1,015 Americans polled in Julyview Minneapolis as a safe place to live or visit. That's down from 72% in 2006, the last time Gallup conducted the poll.

Yes, but: Minneapolis still remains in the upper half of 16 large cities in the survey, ranking sixth.

Between the lines: Gallup notes that Minneapolis crime has increased in recent years and that attitudes about the city also changed after the police murder of George Floyd.

Reality check: While it's true that violent crime rose dramatically in 2020 and 2021, it's been declining for the last year.

  • Both homicides and shootings are down about 30% so far this year compared to the same period of 2022, according to MPD data, though they remain above 2019 levels.

The big picture: Americans view Dallas (74%) and Boston (72%) as the safest big cities.

  • Detroit (26%) and Chicago (27%) rank at the bottom.
