Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Fewer Americans view Minneapolis as a safe city, according to a new Gallup survey.

By the numbers: 58% of 1,015 Americans polled in Julyview Minneapolis as a safe place to live or visit. That's down from 72% in 2006, the last time Gallup conducted the poll.

Yes, but: Minneapolis still remains in the upper half of 16 large cities in the survey, ranking sixth.

Between the lines: Gallup notes that Minneapolis crime has increased in recent years and that attitudes about the city also changed after the police murder of George Floyd.

Reality check: While it's true that violent crime rose dramatically in 2020 and 2021, it's been declining for the last year.

Both homicides and shootings are down about 30% so far this year compared to the same period of 2022, according to MPD data, though they remain above 2019 levels.

The big picture: Americans view Dallas (74%) and Boston (72%) as the safest big cities.