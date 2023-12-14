Leslie Fhima is "interested" in becoming the Golden Bachelorette

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Even though she didn't receive the final rose, Leslie Fhima won over fans during her time on "The Golden Bachelor."

Driving the news: I chatted with Fhima about life after the show. Here's what she had to say.

She hasn't ruled out a run as the first Golden Bachelorette.

Context: Runners-up on "The Bachelor" are often chosen to become the next bachelorette, and many fans have been clamoring for a spinoff starring Fhima.

While she told Axios she'd be interested in being the Golden Bachelorette, ABC hasn't announced plans for a new show yet — and Fhima said she hasn't heard from the network.

Fhima's son, Eli, chose where she and bachelor Gerry Turner would visit during the hometown dates.

"I put him in charge, and I think the Stone Arch Bridge was a really good pick."

Fhima called her son Mister Minneapolis. He's the maître d' at his father's restaurants Maison Margaux, Fhima's Minneapolis, and Mother Dough Bakery.

Her post-bachelor schedule includes plenty of fitness classes.

The longtime instructor, who formerly worked at Life Time and now runs her own business, Soul612, is teaching three to four classes a week across the metro and hosting a soldout fitness retreat in Costa Rica in January.

Catch up on last season