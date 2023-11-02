A Minnesotan is bringing her televised journey for love to the Twin Cities on tonight's episode of "The Golden Bachelor,", a spinoff of the popular ABC reality dating show that exclusively features older singles.

What's happening: Gerry Turner, 72, selected Leslie Fhima, a 64-year-old Minneapolis fitness instructor, as one of the three finalists to receive a "hometown" date in last week's episode.

Turner will meet Fhima's family as she shows him around Minneapolis — he was spotted at the Stone Arch Bridge this August — before he picks his final two favorites at the end of Thursday's episode.

Why it matters: Who doesn't enjoy a good love story? It's fun to root for local leading ladies, especially for those of us who are #BachelorNation fans.

Zoom in: Fhima, whose introduction involved meeting Turner with a walker, gray wig, and nightgown before throwing both aside in favor of a short, strapless dress, quickly became a favorite of audiences — and of the bachelor.

Last week's episode saw her confessing she was falling in love with Turner, with him responding that she's his girl.

Reality check: Minnesotans have been well-represented on "The Bachelor" and its spinoffs — Prior Lake native Becca Kufrin and Burnsville teacher Michelle Young both found love as the lead on "The Bachelorette" — but the relationships haven't lasted.

Our thought bubble: Their chemistry has been the strongest since day one, and Turner seems to appreciate that she's sincere but adventurous and outgoing, writes Axios reporter/#BachelorNation fan Brianna Crane.

Spoiler alert: Brianna — and reality insiders — are predicting that Fhima will makes it past hometowns to the final two.

What we're watching: What other Minneapolis spots she will visit with her potential golden lover.