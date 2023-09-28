Minneapolis fitness instructor Leslie Fhima competes for love on "The Golden Bachelor"

Share on email (opens in new window)

A Minnesotan starts her search for love Thursday night on "The Golden Bachelor," a spin-off of the popular ABC reality dating show that exclusively features older singles.

What's happening: 64-year-old Minneapolis fitness instructor Leslie Fhima is one of 22 contestants, who are all in their 60s and 70s, vying for 72-year-old grandfather Gerry Turner's heart.

If her last name sounds familiar, Fhima is the ex-wife of Twin Cities chef David Fhima.

"I've been ready [for love] for a long time," Fhima said in a promotional video for the show.

Flashback: Minnesotans have been well-represented on "The Bachelor" and its spin-offs — Prior Lake native Becca Kufrin and Burnsville teacher Michelle Young both found love (though neither relationship lasted) as the lead on "The Bachelorette."

Zoom out: The show could spark a national conversation on the vitality of boomers, Axios' Jennifer A. Kingston writes.

Older people tend to be depicted on television as cutesy, clueless or crotchety — but seldom sexy.

"If it's a hit, it will change people's ideas, even in Hollywood," AARP film and TV critic Tim Appelo tells Axios.

Spoiler alert: Turner was spotted filming at the Stone Arch Bridge last August, suggesting Fhima makes it far in the series.