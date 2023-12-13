Minnesota sales of blackout plates to start Jan. 1
Minnesota's new blackout license plates will be available for purchase come January.
Catch up fast: Earlier this year, the Legislature approved the sale of basic black plates with white letters. The new law legalizing the design takes effect Jan 1.
State of plates: They are popular in other states that offer them, including Iowa, Colorado, and Mississippi.
- In Iowa, car owners ordered close to half a million blackout plates within months of their 2019 debut, per MPR news.
What to expect: Minnesotans can order the plate online on Jan. 1 or at registrars starting Jan. 2, a spokesperson with the Department of Public Safety's Driver & Vehicle Services division told Axios.
- They'll cost more than a normal plate and require a $30 annual fee.
Of note: Lawmakers also approved new designs commemorating Lions Club International, missing and murdered Indigenous relatives, and pro sports teams.
