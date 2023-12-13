Share on email (opens in new window)

The new blackout plates. Image courtesy of the Department of Public Safety

Minnesota's new blackout license plates will be available for purchase come January.

Catch up fast: Earlier this year, the Legislature approved the sale of basic black plates with white letters. The new law legalizing the design takes effect Jan 1.

State of plates: They are popular in other states that offer them, including Iowa, Colorado, and Mississippi.

In Iowa, car owners ordered close to half a million blackout plates within months of their 2019 debut, per MPR news.

What to expect: Minnesotans can order the plate online on Jan. 1 or at registrars starting Jan. 2, a spokesperson with the Department of Public Safety's Driver & Vehicle Services division told Axios.

They'll cost more than a normal plate and require a $30 annual fee.

Of note: Lawmakers also approved new designs commemorating Lions Club International, missing and murdered Indigenous relatives, and pro sports teams.