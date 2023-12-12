Minnesota's electric vehicle hotspots, mapped
The Twin Cities trails electric vehicle hotspots across the country when it comes to EV miles driven in a typical week.
The big picture: Much of the country's EV use is concentrated in the "four corners" — California, the Pacific Northwest, the Northeast, and the Southeast — Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report from data shared with Axios.
- The analysis, produced by the mobility analytics platform Replica, shows the uneven distribution of EV adoption across the state and nation.
Why it matters: Minnesota wants EVs to make up 20% of vehicles on the road by 2030. But a relatively slow start — fueled by cold-weather concerns and questions about charging infrastructure — threatens to hamper the goal.
- Fewer than 1% of vehicles in the state were EVs as of 2021.
Zoom in: Much of Minnesota's EV use is concentrated in the seven-county Twin Cities metro, the analysis found.
- Carver County topped the list, with 353 miles driven per 1,000 residents on the typical weekday. Washington (316) and Hennepin (233) counties were also near the top.
For context: The overall weekly miles traveled per 1,000 residents in the metro ranged from 18,000 to 31,000.
Zoom out: Some parts of the country saw EV mileage rates that were four or five times as high as Minnesota's top-ranked counties.
- Marin County, in Northern California, took the crown among large U.S. counties at 1,942.
Between the lines: The areas with the most EV activity are generally those with better-developed charging infrastructure, as well as higher income.
- Most of Minnesota's 1,450 public charging stations are located in the metro. Finding a charge in rural parts of the state can be a challenge, as the Star Tribune's Christopher Vondracek recently chronicled.
What's happening: Automakers, public agencies, and utilities are doubling down on their investments in charging infrastructure to help solve the range anxiety issue.
- Minnesota lawmakers included funding for more charging stations in the recent state budget. Xcel, meanwhile, recently rolled out a scaled-back EV plan focused on improving infrastructure at residential homes, where most people charge their cars.
What we're watching: A new state rebate program will provide buyers of many new EVs with $2,500 starting next year. Those purchasing used cars can get up to $600 back.
- House Majority Leader Jamie Long, a top advocate on energy and climate issues, told Axios he expects action to boost charging options at multi-family homes next session.
