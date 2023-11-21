Billion-dollar storms are getting more frequent in Minnesota

Why it matters: The NOAA data confirms that Minnesota is a relatively safe place to live in terms of natural disasters, but our weather can still be very damaging to property, and the problem is getting worse.
Minnesota has been affected by 57 weather disasters since 1980, causing an estimated $20-$50 billion in damages.
Zoom in: 60% of those damages were caused by severe storms, like the 2017 storm, as well as the hailstorm that hit a swath of Minnesota this August, costing $1.5 billion.
24% of costs were caused by droughts, including the last couple of hot and dry summers.