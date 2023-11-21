Billion-dollar storms are getting more frequent in Minnesota

One of the costliest weather disasters in Minnesota history hit in the summer of 2017, and there's a decent chance you don't remember it. It was a north metro hailstorm that racked up more than $3 billion in damages, mainly in the form of roof replacements.

Driving the news: The NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information recently updated its data on inflation-adjusted billion-dollar disasters in the U.S. It has a nifty breakdown of Minnesota events, as well.

Why it matters: The NOAA data confirms that Minnesota is a relatively safe place to live in terms of natural disasters, but our weather can still be very damaging to property, and the problem is getting worse.

Minnesota has been affected by 57 weather disasters since 1980, causing an estimated $20-$50 billion in damages.

Zoom in: 60% of those damages were caused by severe storms, like the 2017 storm, as well as the hailstorm that hit a swath of Minnesota this August, costing $1.5 billion.

24% of costs were caused by droughts, including the last couple of hot and dry summers.

15% was caused by flooding.

Threat level: The pace of $1 billion disasters in the U.S. has been rising and is expected to get worse.

There was an average of one every four months in the 1980s.

There's an average of one every three weeks now, according to the NOAA.

Context: This results from climate change and population growth, Axios' Andrew Freedman notes.

And in Minnesota, the hailstorms are getting more costly because homes — and therefore roofs — are getting bigger, while construction costs are rising faster than inflation.

The bottom line: Homeowners pay for this in the form of rising insurance premiums.