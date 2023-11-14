Nov 14, 2023 - Food and Drink

We tried Kim's: Sooki & Mimi chef Ann Kim's new restaurant

Photos: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Ann Kim's new Korean-American restaurant Kim's opened in the former Sooki & Mimi space in Uptown on Nov. 7, and we stopped by to check it out.

What to expect: Kim's has a more casual ambience and menu than Sooki & Mimi, though the decor has largely remained the same.

  • The expansive snack menu has everything from salmon tartare to egg soufflé, while entrees range from $14 for rice cakes and cheese to $28 for a hanger steak.

Yes, but: Prepare for crowds.

  • The restaurant doesn't take reservations, and when I visited on a Thursday, there were at least two dozen people in line before doors opened at 5pm.

My thought bubble: Nothing will replace my love for Sooki & Mimi's mushroom birria tacos, but my devotion has now extended to Kim's bibimbap with Korean beef and pickled veggies ($23).

  • Everything we ordered was perfectly seasoned — though the portions were a bit smaller than I'd like for the price.
  • And the Smoky & Mommy cocktail (their spin on a margarita) alone was worth waiting in line.

