Ann Kim will transition her acclaimed Uptown restaurant Sooki & Mimi into Kim's, a Korean-American eatery, MSP Magazine reports. It will change over sometime in October.

🍔 Parlour has taken over the kitchen at live music and event space Green Room in Uptown, according to a news release. It will also launch a second food truck later this summer.

🥒 More pickles are coming to the Minnesota State Fair. Longtime vendor Perfect Pickle will debut a second, larger location with the same menu, MPR reports.

☕️ SunBeam, a coffee shop with sunny features like adjustable light therapy lamps, is opening in Minneapolis' Standish-Ericsson neighborhood this fall, Racket reports.

👋 Food stands Joey Meatballs and Advellum are leaving The Market at Malcolm Yards. The latter plans to open a standalone restaurant in the Twin Cities, according to a news release.