Restaurant Roundup: Sooki & Mimi to become Kim's
Ann Kim will transition her acclaimed Uptown restaurant Sooki & Mimi into Kim's, a Korean-American eatery, MSP Magazine reports. It will change over sometime in October.
🍔 Parlour has taken over the kitchen at live music and event space Green Room in Uptown, according to a news release. It will also launch a second food truck later this summer.
🥒 More pickles are coming to the Minnesota State Fair. Longtime vendor Perfect Pickle will debut a second, larger location with the same menu, MPR reports.
☕️ SunBeam, a coffee shop with sunny features like adjustable light therapy lamps, is opening in Minneapolis' Standish-Ericsson neighborhood this fall, Racket reports.
👋 Food stands Joey Meatballs and Advellum are leaving The Market at Malcolm Yards. The latter plans to open a standalone restaurant in the Twin Cities, according to a news release.
More Twin Cities stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Twin Cities.