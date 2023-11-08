Data: Walkscore. Graphic: Axios Visuals

Target Center's transit score of 84 makes the Minneapolis arena one of the top 10 in the NBA, according to a new ranking.

What's happening: WalkScore, a Redfin company that promotes walkable neighborhoods, measured how well NBA arenas are being served by public transportation.

The company assigns a "usefulness" value to the nearby transit routes on frequency, type, and distance between stops.

How it works: A transit score of 90-100 means public transportation near the arena is world class; 70-89 scores have convenient transportation options for most trips; 50-69 scores have many nearby public transit options; 25-49 scores have few nearby public transportation options; 0-24 scores mean it is possible to get on a bus.

Between the lines: NBA arenas tend to be built in much more urban, walkable, and transit-connected locations than NFL stadiums.

While U.S. Bank Stadium ranks near the top of NFL venues in most of those metrics, Target Center competes against arenas like Madison Square Garden, which is literally on top of Penn Station, one of the busiest rail hubs in the world.

Target Center is a block from a light rail station and is also served by several bus routes.

What to watch: Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore, who are in the process of buying the Timberwolves and Lynx, want to build a new arena.