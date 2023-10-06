9 mins ago - Sports

U.S. Bank Stadium ranks second in the NFL for walkability

Nick Halter
Data: Walk Score. Table: Tory Lysik and Alice Feng/Axios
Chiefs fans — perhaps including Taylor Swift — will have the opportunity on Sunday to do something that is nearly impossible in Kansas City: Walk to the game.

Driving the news: U.S. Bank Stadium is the second-most walkable pro football stadium in the country, according to Walk Score.

How it works: Walk Score, a Redfin company, measured hundreds of walking routes to nearby amenities, and points are awarded based on the distance to places in each category.

Context: NFL stadiums are often built in suburbs, so the competition isn't tough.

  • U.S. Bank Stadium is two blocks from Trader Joe's and is within a few blocks of thousands of apartments and hotel rooms.
  • It also has the highest bike score and third-highest transit score.

Yes, but: As most residents of Downtown East will tell you, the area could use more of a bar and restaurant scene.

  • Heck, the former Hubert's/Erik the Red building doesn't even have a restaurant anymore.
