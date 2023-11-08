Progressives gain ground on Minneapolis City Council
Candidates running on more liberal platforms gained seats on the Minneapolis City Council in Tuesday's election but fell short of securing a veto-proof majority.
The big picture: The council moved to the middle last election, but now it's swinging back slightly to the left.
What happened: Aurin Chowdhury, a council aide endorsed by the DFL and Democratic Socialists of America, captured the open Ward 12 — a swing seat on the current council — over rival Luther Ranheim.
- Katie Cashman also defeated a more moderate candidate in Ward 7, where longtime Council Member Lisa Goodman is retiring after more than two decades.
Yes, but: Council President Andrea Jenkins, eked out a narrow win over DSA-endorsed challenger Soren Stevenson in Ward 8, delivering a win for Mayor Jacob Frey and his moderate allies on the 13-member council.
- Stevenson has not said whether he will seek a recount given the 38-vote margin.
Between the lines: Progressive candidates who won overcame a well-funded political action committee that supported moderate candidates.
- All of Minneapolis significantly out-raised the more liberal Minneapolis for the Many according to MinnPost.
Reality check: Progressives needed nine votes to secure a supermajority capable of overriding mayoral vetoes, but it appears they will have six to eight, depending on the issue.
- That means Frey will likely have the power to block a strict rent control policy and reject changes to the police department.
What we're watching: Whether Jenkins remains as council president and, if not, whom the council chooses to replace her.
