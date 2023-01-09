Minneapolis Council Member Lisa Goodman announced Monday that she won't run for re-election in November, ending a 25-year career at City Hall.

The big picture: Goodman's departure creates an opening in Ward 7, which includes parts of downtown, as well as Lowry Hill, Loring Park, Bryn Mawr and Kenwood.

What she's saying: In an email to constituentsGoodman touted her decades of work on issues ranging from affordable housing to food trucks. She said while work remains, she ultimately decided it's time to pass the torch.

"The city is facing some big challenges, challenges that also present incredible opportunities," she wrote. "But now is the time for me to step back from my role in city governance to allow someone else the chance to lead."

By the numbers: Goodman noted that she's worked with four mayors and more than 50 city council members during her time in elected office.

What to watch: Expect moderates and progressives to battle for the seat this November. The ward is more conservative than the city as a whole.