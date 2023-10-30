You need a six-figure income to afford a median-priced Twin Cities home

A combination of higher interest rates and a short supply of housing has put buying a home out of reach for more people in the Twin Cities.

Why it matters: Being boxed out of the housing market is one reason many Minnesotans and other Americans don't feel great about the economy, even if metrics like stock prices, unemployment, and gross domestic product are healthy.

Driving the news: In order to be able to afford a median-priced home in the Twin Cities ($380,000), a family would need a household income of $103,600 which is up 20% year-over-year in August, according to a Redfin analysis.

That's about $12,000 more than the typical Twin Cities household makes.

State of play: Housing affordability in the metro this summer reached its lowest level in at least 20 years, according to an index by the Minneapolis Area Realtors Association.

By the numbers: While both single- and multi-family homebuilding were hot in recent years, the Twin Cities metro is still short about 80,000 housing units, according to a report by Up For Growth.

Single-family homebuilding has heated back up after a lull over the winter, but apartment construction has slowed dramatically.

What they're saying: The problem could get worse. "Sluggish construction in today's higher interest rate environment threatens ongoing supply," wrote researchers from the Minneapolis Fed.