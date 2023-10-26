24 hours ago - News
Malibu Barbie Cafe debuts in Mall of America
Malibu Barbie Cafe, a 13,000-square-foot, hot pink pop-up restaurant showcasing all things Barbie, is now open at the Mall of America.
What to expect: Three stories of Barbie madness, including themed food and drinks, a large stage, exhibits, store and life-sized box for photo ops.
- The restaurant also has a small roller skating rink. Guests can rent skates for $1, and all proceeds go to Girls Inc. YWCA Minneapolis.
Details: Tickets are required and start at $29/person, which includes an entree and side. It's open through Jan. 15, 2024.
- Find it on the south side of the mall near Nickelodeon Universe.
