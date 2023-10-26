Malibu Barbie Cafe debuts in Mall of America

Share on email (opens in new window)

The main room of Malibu Barbie Cafe. Photos: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Malibu Barbie Cafe, a 13,000-square-foot, hot pink pop-up restaurant showcasing all things Barbie, is now open at the Mall of America.

What to expect: Three stories of Barbie madness, including themed food and drinks, a large stage, exhibits, store and life-sized box for photo ops.

The restaurant also has a small roller skating rink. Guests can rent skates for $1, and all proceeds go to Girls Inc. YWCA Minneapolis.

Details: Tickets are required and start at $29/person, which includes an entree and side. It's open through Jan. 15, 2024.

Find it on the south side of the mall near Nickelodeon Universe.

Keep scrolling for more photos...

The Barbie stage. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

One of the Barbie bars. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

The second floor. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

One side of the cafe. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios