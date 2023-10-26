24 hours ago - News

Malibu Barbie Cafe debuts in Mall of America

The main room of Malibu Barbie Cafe. Photos: Audrey Kennedy/Axios

Malibu Barbie Cafe, a 13,000-square-foot, hot pink pop-up restaurant showcasing all things Barbie, is now open at the Mall of America.

What to expect: Three stories of Barbie madness, including themed food and drinks, a large stage, exhibits, store and life-sized box for photo ops.

  • The restaurant also has a small roller skating rink. Guests can rent skates for $1, and all proceeds go to Girls Inc. YWCA Minneapolis.

Details: Tickets are required and start at $29/person, which includes an entree and side. It's open through Jan. 15, 2024.

  • Find it on the south side of the mall near Nickelodeon Universe.

A hot pink stage with a Barbie sign in the background.
The Barbie stage. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios
A hot pink bar with white chairs.
One of the Barbie bars. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios
The second floor. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios
A giant pink building.
One side of the cafe. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios
The roller rink. Photo: Audrey Kennedy/Axios
