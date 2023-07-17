Barbie fever has hit the Twin Cities as PR and marketing teams work overtime to make it feel like we're in living in a Barbie world.

The big picture: In the lead up to the release of the new movie on July 21, the Mattel and Warner Bros. Discovery teams have generated Barbie-mania through social media campaigns, experiential marketing and brand partnerships, Eleanor Hawkins writes for Axios Communicators.

What's happening: The Mall of America opened an "immersive pop-up" on Saturday where guests can play video games in Barbie's living room, check out real outfits worn by the cast and take photos in front of hot pink backdrops.

Movie theater Emagine in White Bear Lake kicks off release day Friday with a theme party at noon that includes a costume contest and pink Corvette photo op.

Fine Line is throwing a "Malibu Dreamhouse" rave on Saturday.

Plus: Six locations of Marcus Theatres, including ones in Shakopee and Rosemount, have early screenings of the film at 7pm on Wednesday.

What's next: The festivities continue all month with a themed drag brunch in downtown Minneapolis and a bar crawl throughout North Loop next weekend.