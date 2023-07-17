1 hour ago - Things to Do

Party like Barbie at these Twin Cities events

Audrey Kennedy
A hot pink room styled like Barbie's dream house.

Barbie's Dreamhouse at Mall of America. Photo: Mall of America

Barbie fever has hit the Twin Cities as PR and marketing teams work overtime to make it feel like we're in living in a Barbie world.

The big picture: In the lead up to the release of the new movie on July 21, the Mattel and Warner Bros. Discovery teams have generated Barbie-mania through social media campaigns, experiential marketing and brand partnerships, Eleanor Hawkins writes for Axios Communicators.

What's happening: The Mall of America opened an "immersive pop-up" on Saturday where guests can play video games in Barbie's living room, check out real outfits worn by the cast and take photos in front of hot pink backdrops.

  • Movie theater Emagine in White Bear Lake kicks off release day Friday with a theme party at noon that includes a costume contest and pink Corvette photo op.
  • Fine Line is throwing a "Malibu Dreamhouse" rave on Saturday.

Plus: Six locations of Marcus Theatres, including ones in Shakopee and Rosemount, have early screenings of the film at 7pm on Wednesday.

What's next: The festivities continue all month with a themed drag brunch in downtown Minneapolis and a bar crawl throughout North Loop next weekend.

