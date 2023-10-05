Share on email (opens in new window)

Players can reserve courts and take lessons at Pints & Paddle. Photo: Sami Sparber/Axios

A new arrival on the Twin Cities' growing pickleball scene offers enthusiasts multiple ways to play.

Driving the news: Pints & Paddle opened in September in Maple Grove, off I-94 and Highway 610, with 10 indoor courts, an in-house restaurant, and 78 self-serve beverage taps.

How it works: Open play sessions — which invite competitors across skill levels to show up and rotate teams — run throughout the day.

You can also reserve a court for a slightly higher fee and sign up for clinics, lessons, and leagues.

If you go: Open play starts at $10, but there are currently specials ranging from $5 to $7. Standard court rentals start at $25 per hour, discounted right now to $18.

Context: The court-rental rate is on par with Lucky Shots Pickleball Club in Northeast Minneapolis. Open play there ranges from $10 to $12.

Of note: Both clubs have tiered pricing based on peak times.

My thought bubble: I'm not big on pay-to-play pickle, but on a brutally hot or cold day (or, if you're a newbie), this spot offers climate-controlled fun.

The staff is another perk: They were helpful, friendly, and lent me a nice JOOLA paddle for the day.

Yes, but: That paddle did nothing to prepare me for the stiff competition.

I lost all my games, and it wasn't even close.

The bottom line: Don't underestimate Pints & Paddle's active seniors.