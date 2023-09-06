37 mins ago - Things to Do

More indoor pickleball clubs coming soon to the Twin Cities

Torey Van Oot

A rendering of Life Time's Chanhassen pickleball club. Image courtesy of Life Time

Twin Cities pickleheads will soon have even more places to play.

Driving the news: Pints & Paddle, a play-and-dine concept that's billed as Maple Grove's first indoor pickleball "destination," opens Thursday.

Plus: Life Time broke ground on Tuesday on what the health club is calling its first "ground-up pickleball club" fully dedicated to the sport.

What to expect: Life Time's 25,000-square-foot pickleball facility, located next to its existing Chanhassen center, will feature eight indoor and seven outdoor courts. It should open in early 2024.

  • Pints & Paddle, located at The Grove retail center off I-94 and Highway 610 will have 10 indoor courts, along with food, 74 self-pour beverage taps, and yard games.

The bottom line: High interest in the sport continues to drive the development of both public and private courts.

a bar looking into a pickelball court
Pints & Paddle combines a bar with courts. Photo: Spacecrafting/Pints & Paddle
