More indoor pickleball clubs coming soon to the Twin Cities

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Twin Cities pickleheads will soon have even more places to play.

Driving the news: Pints & Paddle, a play-and-dine concept that's billed as Maple Grove's first indoor pickleball "destination," opens Thursday.

Plus: Life Time broke ground on Tuesday on what the health club is calling its first "ground-up pickleball club" fully dedicated to the sport.

What to expect: Life Time's 25,000-square-foot pickleball facility, located next to its existing Chanhassen center, will feature eight indoor and seven outdoor courts. It should open in early 2024.

Pints & Paddle, located at The Grove retail center off I-94 and Highway 610 will have 10 indoor courts, along with food, 74 self-pour beverage taps, and yard games.

The bottom line: High interest in the sport continues to drive the development of both public and private courts.