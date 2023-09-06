More indoor pickleball clubs coming soon to the Twin Cities
Twin Cities pickleheads will soon have even more places to play.
Driving the news: Pints & Paddle, a play-and-dine concept that's billed as Maple Grove's first indoor pickleball "destination," opens Thursday.
Plus: Life Time broke ground on Tuesday on what the health club is calling its first "ground-up pickleball club" fully dedicated to the sport.
What to expect: Life Time's 25,000-square-foot pickleball facility, located next to its existing Chanhassen center, will feature eight indoor and seven outdoor courts. It should open in early 2024.
- Pints & Paddle, located at The Grove retail center off I-94 and Highway 610 will have 10 indoor courts, along with food, 74 self-pour beverage taps, and yard games.
The bottom line: High interest in the sport continues to drive the development of both public and private courts.
