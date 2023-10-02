Restaurant Roundup: Bde Maka Ska Pavilion has an opening date

Share on email (opens in new window)

The long-awaited Bde Maka Ska Pavilion will open Oct. 20, the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board announced Monday.

The rebuilt and expanded pavilion, which has been under construction for over a year and was initially expected to open mid-summer, has ample outdoor seating, a performance area, boat launch and year-round restrooms.

It also holds Pimento on the Lake, a restaurant and market from the team behind Pimento Jamaican Kitchen.

Red Sauce Rebellion in Excelsior will close Oct. 7 after seven years. The Italian eatery's building was bought by another restaurant group, which declined to renew the existing restaurant's lease, Red Sauce said on Instagram.

Hourglass Bar & Café is slated to open later this month in The Lodge of Lazarus Crowe, a St. Paul funeral home that's turning into a multi-level entertainment venue, Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal reports.

The Lodge features puzzle rooms throughout the first and second floors, while Hourglass' dining room will be located in the former chapel.

The Shakopee House will hold its final services Oct. 6-7 after 10 months in operation. In addition to two floods since the supper club opened, ownership cited economic troubles, including escalating costs, a labor shortage and rising rents, as reasons for the closure.

Its Rum Row Basement Tiki Bar will move to the back room of Tequila Butcher in Chanhassen, the restaurant said on Facebook.

Yum! Kitchen and Bakery opened its fourth location on Oct. 2 in Woodbury.

Zhora Darling opened in the former Red Stag Supperclub space in Northeast Minneapolis on Sept. 29.