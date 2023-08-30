New Bde Maka Ska pavilion's opening date remains a mystery

A rendering of the new pavilion. Photo: Minneapolis Parks and Recreation

People looking to enjoy a beautiful summer day at the new Bde Maka Ska Pavilion might have to wait until next year.

What's happening: Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is no longer predicting a specific opening date for the pavilion because of "multiple delays," spokesperson Robin Smothers told Axios.

The pavilion, which will include food vendors, seating, a performance space, fire pits and bathrooms, was initially supposed to open mid-summer but has been pushed back several times.

So far, only the boat launch is complete, Smothers confirmed.

Flashback: The original pavilion was torn down in 2019 following a fire that destroyed the shelter, restroom and restaurant area that housed Lola on the Lake.

Construction on the new, $8 million project began in May 2022.

The intrigue: MPR host Angela Davis said in a Facebook post last week that Pimento on the Lake, operated by the owners of Pimento Jamaican Kitchen, is expected to open at the end of September.