New Bde Maka Ska pavilion's opening date remains a mystery

People looking to enjoy a beautiful summer day at the new Bde Maka Ska Pavilion might have to wait until next year.
What's happening: Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is no longer predicting a specific opening date for the pavilion because of "multiple delays," spokesperson Robin Smothers told Axios.
- The pavilion, which will include food vendors, seating, a performance space, fire pits and bathrooms, was initially supposed to open mid-summer but has been pushed back several times.
- So far, only the boat launch is complete, Smothers confirmed.
Flashback: The original pavilion was torn down in 2019 following a fire that destroyed the shelter, restroom and restaurant area that housed Lola on the Lake.
- Construction on the new, $8 million project began in May 2022.
The intrigue: MPR host Angela Davis said in a Facebook post last week that Pimento on the Lake, operated by the owners of Pimento Jamaican Kitchen, is expected to open at the end of September.
- Smothers confirmed the restaurant would open this fall, but said there are no specific dates yet.
