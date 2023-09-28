This weekend in the Twin Cities, check out a cannabis festival and the Hard Cider & Doughnut Fest in Minneapolis, a food truck festival in Shakopee, Rails and Ales in St. Paul and more.

🪴 1. Cannabis and chill

The weekend could look hazy with Legacy Cup IV in town.

What's happening: The Midwest's largest cannabis festival will offer education, local food trucks, art installations and live music. There will be competitions for best joint rolling, bong rip, dab hit and more.

Homegrown flower and hash can be consumed in the "sesh lounge" areas.

New this year are the homegrown cannabis and solventless hash competitions featuring growers from around the state.

State of play: No flower or hash will be available for purchase because sales are not yet permitted in Minnesota, but attendees are welcome to bring their own products.

While consumption and possession of certain amounts of marijuana for personal use became legal in Minnesota on Aug. 1, commercial sales are not yet allowed outside some Native American reservation lands.

What they're saying: "This will absolutely be the biggest and best Legacy Cup yet," says Josh Wilken-Simon, Legacy Cup founder. "In addition to an expanded footprint, new vendors and additional entertainment, we'll be able to come together as a community to celebrate Minnesota becoming the 23rd state to legalize cannabis."

When: 11am–5pm Saturday

Where: Festival Field at Surly Brewing Co. in Minneapolis

Cost: Tickets are $4.20

Of note: This event is for ages 21+

Sample apples and learn how to make cider, 10am–noon Saturday at Gibbs Farm in St. Paul. Adult tickets are $10.

Eat from over 40 local food trucks and shop over 20 vendors at The Landing in Shakopee. 4–9pm Friday and 11am–9pm Saturday. Free.

Drink beer and hard cider while eating free doughnuts across three local bars and restaurants, 2–8pm Saturday at Sneaky Pete's, Bar 90 and The Pourhouse in Minneapolis. Tickets start at $24.99.

Registration will only take place 2–4pm at Sneaky Pete's. If you are unable to make this time, please have someone send your ticket to you during that time.

Enjoy a weekend of craft beer, local vendor pop-ups, giveaways, access to 17 taprooms along the Green Line and more, 4pm Friday–6pm Sunday in St. Paul. Tickets are $55.

Taste over 65 wines from 10 vendors, 1:30-4:30pm Sunday at North Loop Wine and Spirits Cellar in Minneapolis. Get 20% off your purchase or 25% off if you buy a case or more. Tickets are $10.