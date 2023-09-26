Restaurant roundup: Litt Pinball Bar has an opening date, Lake Minnetonka's Vann to close

Share on email (opens in new window)

The main bar at Litt Pinball Bar. Rendering: Rachel Kate Design via Litt Pinball Bar

The group behind Centro is opening Bina's, a "dive bar-ish," next to its Northeast Minneapolis location in early 2024, per a release.

Expect classic bar fare, pull-tabs and a bar stocked with Hamm's and PBR.

Litt Pinball Bar's transformation of the beloved former Liquor Lyle's space is nearly complete. The second location of the popular pinball haven will officially debut Oct. 11, owners confirmed to Axios.

Audrey noted that the crew added two large windows and several walls and made the previously low ceilings at least 12 feet high during her visit in May.

Vann, the critically acclaimed restaurant on Lake Minnetonka in Spring Park, will permanently close Oct. 29 after four years, it said in a statement.

The closure comes after the restaurant fundraised last winter to keep doors open through spring 2023.

La Boulangerie Marguerite, which opened in St. Paul over 100 years ago, just added a second location in Northeast Minneapolis. Expect similar sweets as the original bakery alongside new savory menu items.

Maple Plain shop Blackwater Coffee & Cafe is opening new locations in Minnetonka and inside a former Caribou Coffee space in downtown Minneapolis, Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal reports.