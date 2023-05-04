The transformation of Liquor Lyle's from a dive bar to a pinball haven became official when two giant windows were punched into the walls this spring, allowing natural light into the beloved Lowry Hill spot.

Driving the news: The owners of Litt Pinball Bar (formerly known as Tilt) are currently converting the building that housed Liquor Lyle's into a pinball bar nearly triple the size of its Whittier location.

Why it matters: Liquor Lyle's was a beloved Minneapolis dive bar for nearly 50 years before it was put up for sale in 2021. News of its purchase by a pinball bar intrigued former patrons, residents and pinball fans alike.

We got a sneak peek of the new interior, still under construction, on Wednesday.

State of play: The crew has already added two large windows and several walls and made the previously low ceilings at least 12 feet high.

Litt kept Lyle's original bar, though it will get more beer taps and the side panels will be refurbished.

What to expect: Once complete, the 250-person space will hold 40–45 restored pinball machines, co-owner John Galvin told Axios. Cameras hung above several machines will broadcast the live play onto nearby TVs.

The Whittier location primarily serves hot dogs, but the larger Lowry Hill kitchen allows for a full bar food menu. The drinks will be pinball-themed.

Staff members will paint some of the murals and occasionally take over the new DJ booth.

Litt's largest game room. Rendering: Rachel Kate via Litt Pinball Bar

What they're saying: "The purchasing of Lyle's turned out to be very good PR. People are just excited and curious, and I think it's garnered more attention than if we were in another mixed-use building," co-owner Jasha Johnson said.

"We're excited to bring in a bit of natural light. Though people complained about that," Galvin said.

Zoom in: The team plans to reuse some of the sparkling red booths throughout and hang the iconic Lyle's sign in a back area, temporarily dubbed "the fresh air room" for its garage door-style windows.

However, the bar will not carry on Liquor Lyle's two-for-one drink specials or free wings, Galvin confirmed.

Between the lines: The future of Litt's existing location is up in the air; the owners haven't decided if they'll renew their lease when it ends at the end of June.

Just one room in this building is the size of the entire 80-person space in Whittier.

What's next: Now that the main structural elements are complete, Litt could open as soon as mid-summer.

Rendering: Rachel Kate Design via Litt Pinball Bar